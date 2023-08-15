A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. (SGX:F83)

Key Insights

COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)'s estimated fair value is S$0.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.14 suggests COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average discount for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)'s competitorsis currently 32%

How far off is COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. (SGX:F83) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$23.6m S$22.1m S$21.2m S$20.7m S$20.5m S$20.5m S$20.7m S$20.9m S$21.1m S$21.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -10.10% Est @ -6.47% Est @ -3.94% Est @ -2.16% Est @ -0.92% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.28% Est @ 1.49% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% S$21.6 S$18.5 S$16.2 S$14.6 S$13.2 S$12.1 S$11.1 S$10.3 S$9.5 S$8.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$136m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$21m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.0%) = S$300m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$300m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= S$124m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$260m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.457. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine F83's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for F83.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore), there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.