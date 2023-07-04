A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Cypark Resources Berhad (KLSE:CYPARK)

Key Insights

Cypark Resources Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.75 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cypark Resources Berhad's RM0.74 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Cypark Resources Berhad's competitorsis currently 434%

How far off is Cypark Resources Berhad (KLSE:CYPARK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM82.6m RM71.3m RM97.9m RM105.2m RM111.8m RM117.9m RM123.7m RM129.3m RM134.7m RM140.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.46% Est @ 6.29% Est @ 5.47% Est @ 4.90% Est @ 4.50% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 4.03% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 19% RM69.1 RM49.9 RM57.4 RM51.6 RM45.9 RM40.5 RM35.6 RM31.1 RM27.2 RM23.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM432m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 19%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM140m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (19%– 3.6%) = RM912m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM912m÷ ( 1 + 19%)10= RM154m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM586m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 1.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cypark Resources Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 19%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.987. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cypark Resources Berhad

Strength

No major strengths identified for CYPARK.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Cypark Resources Berhad, we've compiled three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Cypark Resources Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does CYPARK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

