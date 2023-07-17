A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SGX:NO4)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Dyna-Mac Holdings is S$0.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dyna-Mac Holdings' S$0.41 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Dyna-Mac Holdings' peers are currently trading at a premium of 89% on average

Does the July share price for Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SGX:NO4) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$57.3m S$51.9m S$48.9m S$47.2m S$46.3m S$46.0m S$46.1m S$46.4m S$46.9m S$47.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.79% Est @ -3.46% Est @ -1.84% Est @ -0.70% Est @ 0.10% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.32% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 10% S$51.9 S$42.5 S$36.3 S$31.7 S$28.2 S$25.3 S$23.0 S$20.9 S$19.1 S$17.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$296m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$47m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (10%– 2.0%) = S$569m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$569m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= S$210m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$507m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dyna-Mac Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.432. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dyna-Mac Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for NO4.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Dyna-Mac Holdings, we've compiled three additional items you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Dyna-Mac Holdings we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does NO4's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

