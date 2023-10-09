A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ecolab is US$158 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ecolab's US$170 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 20% lower than Ecolab's analyst price target of US$198

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.69b US$1.94b US$2.12b US$2.28b US$2.41b US$2.53b US$2.63b US$2.71b US$2.80b US$2.87b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x6 Est @ 9.61% Est @ 7.37% Est @ 5.81% Est @ 4.71% Est @ 3.94% Est @ 3.40% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 2.76% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$1.6k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.6k US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$16b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.9b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.2%) = US$58b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$58b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$29b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$45b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$170, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ecolab as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.012. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ecolab

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Ecolab, there are three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Ecolab we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ECL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

