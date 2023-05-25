A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ennis fair value estimate is US$25.13

Ennis' US$20.29 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$39.5m US$38.5m US$38.0m US$37.9m US$38.1m US$38.4m US$38.9m US$39.5m US$40.2m US$41.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -4.74% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -1.25% Est @ -0.24% Est @ 0.46% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.55% Est @ 1.71% Est @ 1.83% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$36.8 US$33.3 US$30.6 US$28.4 US$26.6 US$25.0 US$23.6 US$22.3 US$21.1 US$20.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$268m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$41m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.1%) = US$784m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$784m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$382m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$650m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$20.3, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ennis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.898. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ennis

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EBF.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ennis, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does EBF have a healthy balance sheet? Management: Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for EBF's future outlook? Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

