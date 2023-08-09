A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Far East Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM3.33

Current share price of RM3.60 suggests Far East Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Far East Holdings Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -107%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM121.3m RM120.3m RM120.9m RM122.6m RM125.2m RM128.3m RM131.9m RM135.9m RM140.3m RM144.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.67% Est @ -0.80% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 1.42% Est @ 2.06% Est @ 2.50% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 3.30% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM111 RM101 RM93.4 RM86.9 RM81.3 RM76.5 RM72.1 RM68.2 RM64.6 RM61.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM817m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM145m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.7b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM3.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Far East Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Far East Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

FAREAST's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine FAREAST's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Far East Holdings Berhad, there are three important factors you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Far East Holdings Berhad , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

