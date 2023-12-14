A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Fibre-Crown Manufacturing Inc. (CVE:FBR.H)

Key Insights

Fibre-Crown Manufacturing's estimated fair value is CA$0.057 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Fibre-Crown Manufacturing's CA$0.05 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Fibre-Crown Manufacturing are currently trading on average at a 17% premium

How far off is Fibre-Crown Manufacturing Inc. (CVE:FBR.H) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$13.6k CA$16.4k CA$19.0k CA$21.1k CA$22.9k CA$24.4k CA$25.7k CA$26.7k CA$27.7k CA$28.5k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 29.35% Est @ 21.12% Est @ 15.36% Est @ 11.33% Est @ 8.51% Est @ 6.54% Est @ 5.16% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.51% Est @ 3.04% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% CA$0.01 CA$0.01 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.01 CA$0.01

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$149k

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$29k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.9%) = CA$528k

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$528k÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= CA$258k

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$407k. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.05, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fibre-Crown Manufacturing as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.101. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Fibre-Crown Manufacturing, there are three relevant items you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Fibre-Crown Manufacturing is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

