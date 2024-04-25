A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)

Key Insights

Flowtech Fluidpower's estimated fair value is UK£1.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£1.12 share price, Flowtech Fluidpower appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Flowtech Fluidpower's competitorsis currently 12%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£7.70m UK£6.79m UK£6.28m UK£5.98m UK£5.81m UK£5.72m UK£5.69m UK£5.69m UK£5.72m UK£5.77m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.56% Est @ -4.80% Est @ -2.87% Est @ -1.52% Est @ -0.57% Est @ 0.09% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 0.88% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% UK£7.1 UK£5.8 UK£4.9 UK£4.3 UK£3.9 UK£3.5 UK£3.2 UK£3.0 UK£2.7 UK£2.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£41m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.8m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (8.6%– 1.6%) = UK£85m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£85m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= UK£37m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£78m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Flowtech Fluidpower as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.262. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Flowtech Fluidpower

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Flowtech Fluidpower, there are three further elements you should consider:

