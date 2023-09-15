A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)

Key Insights

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' estimated fair value is UK£1.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' UK£1.24 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for UPGS is UK£2.20, which is 68% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£10.2m UK£11.8m UK£9.59m UK£8.40m UK£7.70m UK£7.28m UK£7.04m UK£6.90m UK£6.84m UK£6.82m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -18.37% Est @ -12.45% Est @ -8.30% Est @ -5.40% Est @ -3.36% Est @ -1.94% Est @ -0.94% Est @ -0.25% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% UK£9.5 UK£10.2 UK£7.7 UK£6.3 UK£5.4 UK£4.7 UK£4.2 UK£3.9 UK£3.6 UK£3.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£59m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.8m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.4%) = UK£112m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£112m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= UK£54m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£113m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.2, the company appears about fair value at a 5.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at UP Global Sourcing Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.042. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Retail Distributors market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For UP Global Sourcing Holdings, we've put together three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for UP Global Sourcing Holdings that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for UPGS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

