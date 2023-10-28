A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Key Insights

Gorman-Rupp's estimated fair value is US$34.24 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$30.91 suggests Gorman-Rupp is potentially trading close to its fair value

Gorman-Rupp's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 13%

How far off is The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$64.7m US$62.5m US$61.5m US$61.2m US$61.4m US$62.0m US$62.7m US$63.7m US$64.8m US$66.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.57% Est @ -0.46% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.87% Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.71% Est @ 1.84% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% US$59.7 US$53.2 US$48.3 US$44.4 US$41.1 US$38.2 US$35.7 US$33.4 US$31.4 US$29.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$415m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$66m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.2%) = US$1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= US$482m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$897m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$30.9, the company appears about fair value at a 9.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gorman-Rupp as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.249. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gorman-Rupp

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gorman-Rupp, we've put together three essential items you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Gorman-Rupp (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does GRC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

