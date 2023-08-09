A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Green Arrow Resources Inc. (CVE:GAR.H)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Green Arrow Resources fair value estimate is CA$0.028

Current share price of CA$0.03 suggests Green Arrow Resources is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 50% suggests Green Arrow Resources' peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Green Arrow Resources Inc. (CVE:GAR.H) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$6.3k CA$11.0k CA$16.7k CA$22.9k CA$29.0k CA$34.6k CA$39.5k CA$43.5k CA$46.9k CA$49.8k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 104.95% Est @ 74.02% Est @ 52.37% Est @ 37.22% Est @ 26.61% Est @ 19.19% Est @ 13.99% Est @ 10.35% Est @ 7.80% Est @ 6.02% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% CA$0.006 CA$0.01 CA$0.01 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02 CA$0.02

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$186k

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$50k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.9%) = CA$906k

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$906k÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= CA$442k

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$628k. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.03, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Green Arrow Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.119. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Green Arrow Resources

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine GAR.H's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Green Arrow Resources, we've put together three essential items you should further research:

