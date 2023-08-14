A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Haw Par is S$11.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$9.88 share price, Haw Par appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Haw Par's competitorsis currently 203%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$46.6m S$61.3m S$75.1m S$87.5m S$98.0m S$106.9m S$114.3m S$120.5m S$125.8m S$130.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 44.03% Est @ 31.41% Est @ 22.58% Est @ 16.40% Est @ 12.08% Est @ 9.05% Est @ 6.93% Est @ 5.44% Est @ 4.40% Est @ 3.68% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$44.0 S$54.6 S$63.1 S$69.3 S$73.3 S$75.4 S$76.1 S$75.7 S$74.6 S$73.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$679m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$130m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = S$3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$3.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$1.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$2.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$9.9, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Haw Par as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Haw Par

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine H02's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Haw Par, there are three additional aspects you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Haw Par (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

