A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Key Insights

iHuman's estimated fair value is US$4.41 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

iHuman's US$3.73 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

iHuman's peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 5.9%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is iHuman Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥147.8m CN¥137.1m CN¥131.1m CN¥127.8m CN¥126.4m CN¥126.3m CN¥126.9m CN¥128.2m CN¥129.9m CN¥132.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -11.24% Est @ -7.23% Est @ -4.43% Est @ -2.47% Est @ -1.09% Est @ -0.13% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.57% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% CN¥135 CN¥115 CN¥101 CN¥89.7 CN¥81.2 CN¥74.3 CN¥68.4 CN¥63.2 CN¥58.6 CN¥54.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥841m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥132m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.2%– 2.1%) = CN¥1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥1.9b÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= CN¥780m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥1.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$3.7, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at iHuman as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.997. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For iHuman, we've compiled three relevant factors you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for iHuman you should know about. Future Earnings: How does IH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

