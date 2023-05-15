A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of InNature Berhad (KLSE:INNATURE)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, InNature Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.62

Current share price of RM0.55 suggests InNature Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than InNature Berhad's analyst price target of RM0.72

How far off is InNature Berhad (KLSE:INNATURE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM30.3m RM34.1m RM37.4m RM38.9m RM40.4m RM41.9m RM43.5m RM45.1m RM46.8m RM48.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.69% Est @ 3.65% Est @ 3.63% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM27.2 RM27.4 RM27.0 RM25.2 RM23.5 RM21.9 RM20.3 RM18.9 RM17.6 RM16.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM225m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM48m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM635m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM635m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM215m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM440m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at InNature Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.986. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for InNature Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Specialty Retail industry.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For InNature Berhad, there are three important items you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for InNature Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does INNATURE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

