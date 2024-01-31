A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Intertek Group is UK£54.82 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£45.06 suggests Intertek Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for ITRK is UK£46.91 which is 14% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£405.0m UK£434.5m UK£450.3m UK£481.3m UK£512.5m UK£535.1m UK£554.0m UK£570.3m UK£584.6m UK£597.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.41% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.51% Est @ 2.21% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£378 UK£378 UK£366 UK£365 UK£362 UK£353 UK£341 UK£327 UK£313 UK£299

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£3.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£598m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.5%) = UK£11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£11b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£5.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£8.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£45.1, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Intertek Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.958. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Intertek Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Intertek Group, we've put together three additional aspects you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Intertek Group you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does ITRK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

