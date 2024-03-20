A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for IPD Group is AU$5.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

IPD Group's AU$4.50 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for IPG is AU$5.68, which is 9.4% above our fair value estimate

How far off is IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$4.20m AU$19.0m AU$22.7m AU$25.5m AU$27.8m AU$29.8m AU$31.5m AU$32.9m AU$34.2m AU$35.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 12.25% Est @ 9.22% Est @ 7.10% Est @ 5.62% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.35% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% -AU$3.9 AU$16.5 AU$18.5 AU$19.4 AU$19.8 AU$19.8 AU$19.5 AU$19.1 AU$18.5 AU$17.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$165m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$35m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.2%) = AU$736m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$736m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= AU$372m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$537m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$4.5, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IPD Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.066. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for IPD Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For IPD Group, we've compiled three essential elements you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IPD Group you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for IPG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

