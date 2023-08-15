A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Kardex Holding AG (VTX:KARN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kardex Holding fair value estimate is CHF218

With CHF203 share price, Kardex Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The €237 analyst price target for KARN is 8.4% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Kardex Holding AG (VTX:KARN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Kardex Holding Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €53.2m €66.4m €74.9m €80.7m €85.1m €88.3m €90.7m €92.3m €93.6m €94.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.74% Est @ 5.42% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 1.86% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 0.92% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.1% €50.6 €60.2 €64.6 €66.2 €66.5 €65.6 €64.1 €62.2 €60.0 €57.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €618m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €94m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.1%– 0.01%) = €1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.9b÷ ( 1 + 5.1%)10= €1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €1.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF203, the company appears about fair value at a 7.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kardex Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.011. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kardex Holding

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Kardex Holding, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kardex Holding you should know about. Future Earnings: How does KARN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

