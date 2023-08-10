A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Kejuruteraan Asastera Berhad (KLSE:KAB)

Key Insights

Does the August share price for Kejuruteraan Asastera Berhad (KLSE:KAB) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM15.1m RM21.4m RM28.0m RM34.3m RM40.1m RM45.3m RM49.8m RM53.9m RM57.5m RM60.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 58.98% Est @ 42.35% Est @ 30.71% Est @ 22.56% Est @ 16.86% Est @ 12.87% Est @ 10.07% Est @ 8.11% Est @ 6.75% Est @ 5.79% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM13.6 RM17.5 RM20.6 RM22.8 RM24.1 RM24.6 RM24.4 RM23.8 RM23.0 RM21.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM216m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM61m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM877m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM877m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM316m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM533m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kejuruteraanstera Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.053. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kejuruteraanstera Berhad, there are three relevant elements you should further examine:

