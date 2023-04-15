A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kodal Minerals fair value estimate is UK£0.0075

Kodal Minerals' UK£0.008 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Kodal Minerals' peers seem to be trading at a lower premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -6.0%

Does the April share price for Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Kodal Minerals Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£3.00m UK£1.00m UK£18.0m UK£49.0m UK£25.0m UK£14.6m UK£10.4m UK£8.38m UK£7.25m UK£6.59m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -41.45% Est @ -28.67% Est @ -19.73% Est @ -13.46% Est @ -9.08% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% -UK£2.8 UK£0.8 UK£14.0 UK£35.0 UK£16.4 UK£8.9 UK£5.8 UK£4.3 UK£3.4 UK£2.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£89m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.6m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 1.2%) = UK£88m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£88m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= UK£38m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£127m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.008, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kodal Minerals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.089. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kodal Minerals

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

KOD's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kodal Minerals, we've put together three further elements you should look at:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Kodal Minerals (including 3 which are potentially serious) . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for KOD's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

