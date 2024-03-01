A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM)

Key Insights

Koninklijke Heijmans' estimated fair value is €13.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Koninklijke Heijmans' €15.52 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Koninklijke Heijmans are currently trading on average at a 19% discount

How far off is Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €32.6m €25.2m €21.2m €18.9m €17.5m €16.7m €16.2m €15.8m €15.6m €15.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -32.82% Est @ -22.75% Est @ -15.70% Est @ -10.76% Est @ -7.30% Est @ -4.88% Est @ -3.19% Est @ -2.01% Est @ -1.18% Est @ -0.60% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% €30.8 €22.5 €17.9 €15.1 €13.2 €11.9 €10.9 €10.1 €9.4 €8.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €150m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €16m× (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (5.8%– 0.8%) = €309m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €309m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= €175m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €325m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €15.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Koninklijke Heijmans as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.104. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Koninklijke Heijmans

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HEIJM.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Koninklijke Heijmans, there are three additional elements you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 5 warning signs for Koninklijke Heijmans we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

