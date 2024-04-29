A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK)

Key Insights

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's estimated fair value is RM20.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's RM23.20 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's analyst price target of RM23.34

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM964.5m RM1.20b RM1.24b RM1.28b RM1.32b RM1.36b RM1.40b RM1.45b RM1.50b RM1.55b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 2.90% Est @ 3.10% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.43% Est @ 3.47% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM888 RM1.0k RM967 RM916 RM870 RM827 RM786 RM748 RM713 RM679

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM8.4b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.6b× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.5%) = RM32b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM32b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM14b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM22b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM23.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, there are three relevant factors you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does KLK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

