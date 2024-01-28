A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of LGI Limited (ASX:LGI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for LGI is AU$2.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

LGI's AU$2.00 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

LGI's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 35%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$6.80m -AU$2.60m AU$2.90m AU$4.21m AU$5.57m AU$6.87m AU$8.03m AU$9.03m AU$9.88m AU$10.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 45.28% Est @ 32.32% Est @ 23.25% Est @ 16.90% Est @ 12.45% Est @ 9.34% Est @ 7.16% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% -AU$6.4 -AU$2.3 AU$2.4 AU$3.3 AU$4.2 AU$4.8 AU$5.3 AU$5.6 AU$5.8 AU$5.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$29m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$11m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.1%) = AU$270m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$270m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= AU$150m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$178m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$2.0, the company appears about fair value at a 1.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LGI as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for LGI

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Renewable Energy market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for LGI.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For LGI, we've put together three important elements you should explore:

