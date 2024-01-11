A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN)

Key Insights

Logwin's estimated fair value is €327 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With €268 share price, Logwin appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 27% suggests Logwin's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Logwin Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €42.0m €43.0m €44.0m €45.0m €46.0m €46.7m €47.3m €47.8m €48.2m €48.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.55% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 0.83% Est @ 0.72% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3% €39.9 €38.8 €37.7 €36.6 €35.5 €34.2 €32.9 €31.5 €30.2 €28.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €346m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €49m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.3%– 0.5%) = €1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.0b÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= €597m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €943m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €268, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

XTRA:TGHN Discounted Cash Flow January 11th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Logwin as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.972. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Logwin

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TGHN.

