A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth's estimated fair value is UK£1.53 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.70 suggests M Winkworth is potentially trading close to its fair value

M Winkworth's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -164%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.58m UK£1.47m UK£1.41m UK£1.37m UK£1.35m UK£1.35m UK£1.35m UK£1.35m UK£1.37m UK£1.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -10.51% Est @ -6.90% Est @ -4.38% Est @ -2.61% Est @ -1.37% Est @ -0.50% Est @ 0.10% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.83% Est @ 1.03% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£1.5 UK£1.3 UK£1.1 UK£1.0 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7 UK£0.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£9.5m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.4m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.5%) = UK£22m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£22m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£10m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£20m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at M Winkworth as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.077. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For M Winkworth, there are three additional aspects you should explore:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for M Winkworth you should know about. Future Earnings: How does WINK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

