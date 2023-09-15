A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Marvell Technology fair value estimate is US$56.45

With US$55.84 share price, Marvell Technology appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$70.36 analyst price target for MRVL is 25% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.03b US$1.64b US$2.28b US$2.78b US$3.23b US$3.61b US$3.93b US$4.20b US$4.43b US$4.62b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Est @ 21.81% Est @ 15.91% Est @ 11.78% Est @ 8.89% Est @ 6.87% Est @ 5.45% Est @ 4.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% US$942 US$1.4k US$1.8k US$2.0k US$2.1k US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$2.1k US$2.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.6b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.2%) = US$70b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$70b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= US$30b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$49b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$55.8, the company appears about fair value at a 1.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Marvell Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.344. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Marvell Technology

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MRVL.

