A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Mary Chia Holdings Limited (Catalist:5OX)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Mary Chia Holdings fair value estimate is S$0.035

With S$0.039 share price, Mary Chia Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Mary Chia Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -205%

How far off is Mary Chia Holdings Limited (Catalist:5OX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Mary Chia Holdings Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$762.3k S$639.5k S$571.3k S$532.0k S$509.5k S$497.5k S$492.2k S$491.5k S$493.9k S$498.5k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -23.85% Est @ -16.10% Est @ -10.68% Est @ -6.88% Est @ -4.22% Est @ -2.36% Est @ -1.06% Est @ -0.15% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 0.94% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% S$0.7 S$0.6 S$0.5 S$0.4 S$0.4 S$0.3 S$0.3 S$0.3 S$0.3 S$0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$3.8m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$499k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.0%) = S$8.9m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$8.9m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= S$4.2m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$8.0m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mary Chia Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.148. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mary Chia Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine 5OX's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Mary Chia Holdings, we've put together three relevant elements you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Mary Chia Holdings that you need to consider before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

