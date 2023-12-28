A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Maxis Berhad is RM4.67 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM3.86 suggests Maxis Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 14% higher than Maxis Berhad's analyst price target of RM4.10

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.08b RM2.20b RM2.23b RM2.27b RM2.32b RM2.38b RM2.45b RM2.53b RM2.61b RM2.70b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.77% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 3.34% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM1.9k RM1.9k RM1.7k RM1.6k RM1.5k RM1.4k RM1.3k RM1.3k RM1.2k RM1.1k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM15b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM2.7b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM51b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM51b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM22b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM37b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM3.9, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Maxis Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Maxis Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Maxis Berhad, we've compiled three additional factors you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Maxis Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does MAXIS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

