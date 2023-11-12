A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Insights

Microsoft's estimated fair value is US$379 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$370 share price, Microsoft appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for MSFT is US$404, which is 6.7% above our fair value estimate

Does the November share price for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$65.8b US$79.2b US$98.1b US$113.0b US$133.1b US$147.9b US$160.4b US$171.0b US$180.0b US$187.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x24 Analyst x25 Analyst x11 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 11.14% Est @ 8.46% Est @ 6.59% Est @ 5.28% Est @ 4.36% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$61.4k US$69.0k US$79.7k US$85.7k US$94.1k US$97.6k US$98.8k US$98.2k US$96.5k US$94.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$875b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$188b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.2%) = US$3.9t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.9t÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$1.9t

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.8t. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$370, the company appears about fair value at a 2.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Microsoft as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.991. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Microsoft

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Software industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Microsoft, there are three essential aspects you should look at:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Microsoft has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MSFT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

