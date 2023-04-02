U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,276.09
    -154.41 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V is US$8.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of US$7.03 suggests MYT Netherlands Parent B.V is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • Analyst price target for MYTE is €13.81, which is 66% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (€, Millions)

€50.6m

€15.2m

€28.4m

€33.3m

€37.4m

€41.0m

€43.9m

€46.4m

€48.5m

€50.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 17.03%

Est @ 12.54%

Est @ 9.40%

Est @ 7.20%

Est @ 5.66%

Est @ 4.58%

Est @ 3.83%

Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1%

€46.8

€13.0

€22.5

€24.4

€25.4

€25.7

€25.5

€24.9

€24.1

€23.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €256m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €50m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = €858m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €858m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= €395m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €650m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$7.0, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MYT Netherlands Parent B.V as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.010. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For MYT Netherlands Parent B.V, there are three further factors you should further examine:

  1. Financial Health: Does MYTE have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MYTE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • One Risk Was Missing From Strategists’ 2023 View: Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the top Wall Street strategists who predicted a rocky first half for equity markets back in December, many warned about mounting economic and profit risks from higher interest rates, but no one saw the turmoil in the banking sector coming.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due As EV Rivals Report

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParent

  • Tesla Stock Has Gained 68% In 2023; Could A Beat On Deliveries Take It Higher?

    Wall Street forecasts 432,000 Tesla deliveries in the first quarter, but it could be closer to 420,000.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentProminent money

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Branson’s space dreams are crashing to Earth for the last time

    No one said extraterrestrial exploration was easy but some attempts are best quickly forgotten.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.