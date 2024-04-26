A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Niks Professional Ltd. (Catalist:NPL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Niks Professional is S$0.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.17 suggests Niks Professional is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 26%, Niks Professional's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Niks Professional Ltd. (Catalist:NPL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$1.51m S$1.27m S$1.14m S$1.06m S$1.02m S$993.1k S$983.5k S$982.9k S$988.6k S$998.6k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -23.56% Est @ -15.88% Est @ -10.50% Est @ -6.73% Est @ -4.10% Est @ -2.25% Est @ -0.96% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.57% Est @ 1.02% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% S$1.4 S$1.1 S$1.0 S$0.8 S$0.8 S$0.7 S$0.7 S$0.6 S$0.6 S$0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$8.3m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$999k× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (5.7%– 2.1%) = S$28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$28m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= S$16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$24m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 9.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Niks Professional as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Niks Professional

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine NPL's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for NPL.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Niks Professional, we've put together three important factors you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Niks Professional (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

