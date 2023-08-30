A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Oceancash Pacific Berhad (KLSE:OCNCASH)

Key Insights

Oceancash Pacific Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.29 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.31 share price, Oceancash Pacific Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 125% suggests Oceancash Pacific Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oceancash Pacific Berhad (KLSE:OCNCASH) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.75m RM6.63m RM6.62m RM6.69m RM6.80m RM6.96m RM7.14m RM7.35m RM7.58m RM7.83m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -3.97% Est @ -1.72% Est @ -0.14% Est @ 0.97% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 3.25% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM6.1 RM5.3 RM4.8 RM4.3 RM4.0 RM3.6 RM3.3 RM3.1 RM2.9 RM2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM40m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM7.8m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM102m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM102m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM35m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM75m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oceancash Pacific Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.160. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Oceancash Pacific Berhad, there are three pertinent items you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Oceancash Pacific Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

