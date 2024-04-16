A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is US$62.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$72.41 suggests Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 27% lower than Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' analyst price target of US$86.42

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$32.0m US$121.7m US$157.7m US$200.0m US$210.6m US$219.9m US$228.1m US$235.7m US$242.8m US$249.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.30% Est @ 4.40% Est @ 3.76% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.80% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$29.9 US$106 US$128 US$152 US$149 US$145 US$140 US$135 US$130 US$125

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$250m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.3%) = US$5.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$2.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.8b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$72.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.063. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, there are three relevant factors you should consider:

