A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI)

Key Insights

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.60 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM1.63 suggests Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -34%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM22.7m RM22.8m RM23.1m RM23.6m RM24.2m RM24.9m RM25.6m RM26.4m RM27.3m RM28.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.90% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 3.18% Est @ 3.29% Est @ 3.37% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM20.8 RM19.2 RM17.9 RM16.7 RM15.7 RM14.8 RM14.0 RM13.3 RM12.6 RM11.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM157m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM28m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM536m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM536m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM226m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM383m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

KLSE:OFI Discounted Cash Flow December 25th 2023

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

