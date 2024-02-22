A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Peet Limited (ASX:PPC)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Peet fair value estimate is AU$1.34

Peet's AU$1.19 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Peet are currently trading on average at a 96% premium

How far off is Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$38.3m AU$40.0m AU$41.6m AU$43.0m AU$44.3m AU$45.5m AU$46.7m AU$47.8m AU$49.0m AU$50.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.67% Est @ 4.62% Est @ 3.88% Est @ 3.37% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.36% Est @ 2.30% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% AU$35.2 AU$33.9 AU$32.4 AU$30.9 AU$29.3 AU$27.7 AU$26.1 AU$24.6 AU$23.2 AU$21.9

Est = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$285m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$50m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = AU$789m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$789m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= AU$344m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$629m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.2, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Peet as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.410. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Peet

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine PPC's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Peet, we've put together three relevant items you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Peet (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for PPC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

