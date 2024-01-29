A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for PlaySide Studios is AU$0.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.64 suggests PlaySide Studios is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 20% lower than PlaySide Studios' analyst price target of AU$0.77

How far off is PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$6.60m AU$300.0k AU$3.75m AU$6.14m AU$8.92m AU$11.8m AU$14.5m AU$17.0m AU$19.1m AU$20.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 63.77% Est @ 45.26% Est @ 32.31% Est @ 23.24% Est @ 16.89% Est @ 12.45% Est @ 9.34% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% -AU$6.1 AU$0.3 AU$3.0 AU$4.6 AU$6.2 AU$7.7 AU$8.8 AU$9.6 AU$10.1 AU$10.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$54m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$21m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.1%) = AU$402m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$402m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= AU$197m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$252m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PlaySide Studios as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.061. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PlaySide Studios

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PLY.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PlaySide Studios, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further research:

