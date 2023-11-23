A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Quipt Home Medical is CA$7.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$6.89 share price, Quipt Home Medical appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 43% lower than Quipt Home Medical's analyst price target of US$13.39

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$14.2m US$16.4m US$14.0m US$12.7m US$11.9m US$11.5m US$11.2m US$11.2m US$11.2m US$11.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -14.53% Est @ -9.59% Est @ -6.13% Est @ -3.72% Est @ -2.02% Est @ -0.84% Est @ -0.01% Est @ 0.57% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% US$13.4 US$14.6 US$11.7 US$10.0 US$8.8 US$8.0 US$7.3 US$6.9 US$6.4 US$6.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$93m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$11m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.9%) = US$263m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$263m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= US$143m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$236m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$6.9, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Quipt Home Medical as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.871. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Quipt Home Medical

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for QIPT.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Quipt Home Medical, there are three pertinent elements you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that Quipt Home Medical is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us... Future Earnings: How does QIPT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

