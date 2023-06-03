A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Renold plc (LON:RNO)

Key Insights

Renold's estimated fair value is UK£0.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.29 suggests Renold is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Renold are currently trading on average at a 36% premium

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Renold plc (LON:RNO) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£3.75m UK£7.25m UK£7.75m UK£7.99m UK£8.20m UK£8.38m UK£8.53m UK£8.68m UK£8.81m UK£8.94m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.13% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.46% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12% UK£3.3 UK£5.7 UK£5.5 UK£5.0 UK£4.6 UK£4.2 UK£3.8 UK£3.4 UK£3.1 UK£2.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£41m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.9m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (12%– 1.2%) = UK£82m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£82m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= UK£25m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£67m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Renold as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.592. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Renold

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Machinery industry.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for RNO.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Renold, there are three further elements you should further examine:

