A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ReposiTrak fair value estimate is US$13.50

ReposiTrak's US$12.36 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

ReposiTrak's peers are currently trading at a premium of 14% on average

Does the January share price for ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$9.30m US$10.4m US$11.4m US$12.2m US$12.9m US$13.5m US$14.0m US$14.5m US$14.9m US$15.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 16.39% Est @ 12.14% Est @ 9.16% Est @ 7.08% Est @ 5.62% Est @ 4.60% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 2.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$8.7 US$9.1 US$9.2 US$9.2 US$9.1 US$8.9 US$8.6 US$8.3 US$8.0 US$7.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$87m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$15m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.2%) = US$316m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$316m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$158m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$245m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$12.4, the company appears about fair value at a 8.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ReposiTrak as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.990. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ReposiTrak

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine TRAK's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TRAK.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For ReposiTrak, we've compiled three further items you should explore:

