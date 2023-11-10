A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)

Key Insights

SAF-Holland's estimated fair value is €15.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SAF-Holland's €12.79 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for SFQ is €16.55, which is 4.5% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €97.4m €85.3m €78.1m €73.7m €70.8m €69.0m €67.8m €67.1m €66.7m €66.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -8.40% Est @ -5.74% Est @ -3.88% Est @ -2.58% Est @ -1.67% Est @ -1.03% Est @ -0.58% Est @ -0.27% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 10% €88.3 €70.1 €58.2 €49.7 €43.3 €38.3 €34.1 €30.6 €27.6 €24.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €465m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €67m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (10%– 0.5%) = €678m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €678m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= €254m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €719m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €12.8, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SAF-Holland as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.971. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SAF-Holland

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For SAF-Holland, we've put together three additional aspects you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for SAF-Holland we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does SFQ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

