A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Shin Yang Group Berhad (KLSE:SYGROUP)

The projected fair value for Shin Yang Group Berhad is RM0.73 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.61 suggests Shin Yang Group Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Shin Yang Group Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 33%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Shin Yang Group Berhad (KLSE:SYGROUP) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM101.7m RM81.4m RM70.9m RM65.3m RM62.4m RM61.1m RM60.8m RM61.3m RM62.3m RM63.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -29.97% Est @ -19.92% Est @ -12.88% Est @ -7.95% Est @ -4.50% Est @ -2.08% Est @ -0.39% Est @ 0.79% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 2.20% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM92.4 RM67.2 RM53.2 RM44.5 RM38.6 RM34.3 RM31.1 RM28.5 RM26.3 RM24.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM440m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM64m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.0b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM388m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM828m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

KLSE:SYGROUP Discounted Cash Flow December 24th 2023

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shin Yang Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.955. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Shin Yang Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Shipping market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SYGROUP's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SYGROUP.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Shin Yang Group Berhad, we've compiled three further items you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Shin Yang Group Berhad , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.