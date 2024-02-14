A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Steel Dynamics fair value estimate is US$107
Current share price of US$118 suggests Steel Dynamics is potentially trading close to its fair value
Our fair value estimate is 5.1% lower than Steel Dynamics' analyst price target of US$112
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$340.7m
US$1.15b
US$1.43b
US$1.28b
US$1.20b
US$1.15b
US$1.13b
US$1.12b
US$1.12b
US$1.13b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x3
Analyst x5
Analyst x1
Est @ -10.27%
Est @ -6.50%
Est @ -3.86%
Est @ -2.02%
Est @ -0.73%
Est @ 0.18%
Est @ 0.81%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8%
US$316
US$988
US$1.1k
US$950
US$824
US$735
US$668
US$615
US$572
US$535
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$7.3b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.1b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.3%) = US$21b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$21b÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= US$9.9b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$17b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$118, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Steel Dynamics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.197. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Steel Dynamics
Strength
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.
Opportunity
Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Steel Dynamics, we've put together three important aspects you should further research:
Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Steel Dynamics (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for STLD's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
