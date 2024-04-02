A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sunview Group Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.71

Sunview Group Berhad's RM0.64 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Sunview Group Berhad are currently trading on average at a 112% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM4.50m -RM22.8m RM9.00m RM15.6m RM23.8m RM32.8m RM41.8m RM50.3m RM58.0m RM64.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 73.40% Est @ 52.44% Est @ 37.77% Est @ 27.50% Est @ 20.31% Est @ 15.28% Est @ 11.76% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM4.0 -RM18.2 RM6.4 RM9.9 RM13.5 RM16.5 RM18.8 RM20.2 RM20.8 RM20.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM113m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM65m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM786m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM786m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM251m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM364m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sunview Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.344. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sunview Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Sunview Group Berhad, we've compiled three important aspects you should look at:

