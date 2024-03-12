A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Tasty plc (LON:TAST)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Tasty fair value estimate is UK£0.013

Current share price of UK£0.011 suggests Tasty is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Tasty's competitorsis currently 32%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Tasty plc (LON:TAST) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£513.9k UK£331.7k UK£251.0k UK£209.5k UK£186.3k UK£172.8k UK£164.8k UK£160.4k UK£158.1k UK£157.3k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -51.35% Est @ -35.45% Est @ -24.32% Est @ -16.53% Est @ -11.08% Est @ -7.27% Est @ -4.59% Est @ -2.72% Est @ -1.41% Est @ -0.50% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 13% UK£0.5 UK£0.3 UK£0.2 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.08 UK£0.07 UK£0.06 UK£0.05 UK£0.05

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.4m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£157k× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (13%– 1.6%) = UK£1.5m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.5m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= UK£445k

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.9m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.01, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tasty as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tasty

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TAST.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine TAST's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Tasty, we've put together three additional elements you should further research:

