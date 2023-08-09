A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)

Key Insights

Tourmaline Oil's estimated fair value is CA$71.16 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$69.20 share price, Tourmaline Oil appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for TOU is CA$80.00, which is 12% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$1.78b CA$1.77b CA$1.77b CA$1.78b CA$1.79b CA$1.82b CA$1.84b CA$1.87b CA$1.90b CA$1.93b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Est @ -0.66% Est @ 0.08% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.66% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% CA$1.6k CA$1.5k CA$1.4k CA$1.3k CA$1.2k CA$1.1k CA$1.0k CA$960 CA$897 CA$839

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$12b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.9b× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.7%– 1.8%) = CA$29b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$29b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= CA$12b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$24b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$69.2, the company appears about fair value at a 2.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tourmaline Oil as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.160. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tourmaline Oil

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Tourmaline Oil, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further research:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Tourmaline Oil (1 is concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does TOU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

