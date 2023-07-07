A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Trip.com Group is US$38.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Trip.com Group's US$33.72 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 18% lower than Trip.com Group's analyst price target of CN¥47.43

Does the July share price for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Trip.com Group Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥10.5b CN¥13.0b CN¥14.0b CN¥15.7b CN¥16.9b CN¥17.9b CN¥18.8b CN¥19.6b CN¥20.2b CN¥20.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.84% Est @ 6.12% Est @ 4.92% Est @ 4.08% Est @ 3.49% Est @ 3.07% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 11% CN¥9.5k CN¥10.6k CN¥10.3k CN¥10.4k CN¥10.1k CN¥9.7k CN¥9.2k CN¥8.6k CN¥8.1k CN¥7.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥94b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥21b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (11%– 2.1%) = CN¥246b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥246b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= CN¥88b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥182b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$33.7, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Trip.com Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.210. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Trip.com Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TCOM.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Trip.com Group, we've put together three further aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Trip.com Group you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TCOM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

