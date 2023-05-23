A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Triple Flag Precious Metals is CA$23.41 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$19.56 suggests Triple Flag Precious Metals is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 6.5% lower than Triple Flag Precious Metals' analyst price target of US$25.04

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$27.1m US$149.3m US$186.8m US$214.8m US$238.4m US$258.0m US$274.3m US$287.9m US$299.4m US$309.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Est @ 14.94% Est @ 11.00% Est @ 8.24% Est @ 6.31% Est @ 4.96% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.35% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% -US$25.1 US$127 US$147 US$156 US$160 US$160 US$157 US$152 US$146 US$140

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$309m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.8%) = US$4.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.9b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$2.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$3.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$19.6, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Triple Flag Precious Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Triple Flag Precious Metals

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Triple Flag Precious Metals, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Triple Flag Precious Metals . Future Earnings: How does TFPM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

