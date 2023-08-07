A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Tuan Sing Holdings is S$0.28 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.31 suggests Tuan Sing Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -32%, Tuan Sing Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$48.2m S$46.0m S$44.7m S$44.2m S$44.0m S$44.2m S$44.6m S$45.1m S$45.7m S$46.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -7.45% Est @ -4.62% Est @ -2.65% Est @ -1.27% Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.19% Est @ 1.42% Est @ 1.58% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 14% S$42.3 S$35.5 S$30.3 S$26.3 S$23.0 S$20.3 S$18.0 S$16.0 S$14.2 S$12.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$239m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$46m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (14%– 2.0%) = S$399m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$399m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= S$109m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$348m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tuan Sing Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Tuan Sing Holdings, we've compiled three relevant elements you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Tuan Sing Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

