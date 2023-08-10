A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of u-blox Holding AG (VTX:UBXN)

Key Insights

u-blox Holding's estimated fair value is CHF111 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

u-blox Holding's CHF94.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for UBXN is CHF115, which is 3.7% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of u-blox Holding AG (VTX:UBXN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF56.2m CHF55.7m CHF55.4m CHF55.1m CHF55.0m CHF54.9m CHF54.8m CHF54.8m CHF54.7m CHF54.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -0.58% Est @ -0.40% Est @ -0.28% Est @ -0.19% Est @ -0.13% Est @ -0.09% Est @ -0.06% Est @ -0.04% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% CHF52.5 CHF48.7 CHF45.2 CHF42.1 CHF39.3 CHF36.7 CHF34.2 CHF32.0 CHF29.9 CHF27.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF389m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF55m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (7.0%– 0.01%) = CHF787m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF787m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= CHF402m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF790m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF94.8, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at u-blox Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.390. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for u-blox Holding

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For u-blox Holding, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for u-blox Holding (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does UBXN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Swiss stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

