A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of UMW Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMW)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, UMW Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM5.09

UMW Holdings Berhad's RM4.93 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is similar to UMW Holdings Berhad's analyst price target of RM5.09

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of UMW Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMW) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM45.7m RM111.6m RM308.3m RM497.7m RM716.9m RM945.6m RM1.17b RM1.37b RM1.55b RM1.71b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 61.42% Est @ 44.06% Est @ 31.91% Est @ 23.40% Est @ 17.44% Est @ 13.28% Est @ 10.36% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 16% -RM39.3 RM82.7 RM196 RM273 RM338 RM384 RM407 RM412 RM401 RM381

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.8b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.7b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (16%– 3.6%) = RM14b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM14b÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= RM3.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM6.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM4.9, the company appears about fair value at a 3.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at UMW Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.858. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for UMW Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For UMW Holdings Berhad, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

