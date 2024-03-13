A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Key Insights
United Parcel Service's estimated fair value is US$159 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
With US$157 share price, United Parcel Service appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
Our fair value estimate is similar to United Parcel Service's analyst price target of US$160
Does the March share price for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
Crunching The Numbers
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$5.49b
US$6.74b
US$6.62b
US$6.78b
US$6.94b
US$7.09b
US$7.25b
US$7.42b
US$7.59b
US$7.76b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x11
Analyst x11
Analyst x3
Analyst x1
Est @ 2.24%
Est @ 2.26%
Est @ 2.27%
Est @ 2.27%
Est @ 2.28%
Est @ 2.28%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
US$5.1k
US$5.9k
US$5.4k
US$5.2k
US$5.0k
US$4.7k
US$4.5k
US$4.3k
US$4.2k
US$4.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$48b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$7.8b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.3%) = US$171b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$171b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$88b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$136b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$157, the company appears about fair value at a 1.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at United Parcel Service as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for United Parcel Service
Strength
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
Dividends are not covered by cash flow.
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For United Parcel Service, there are three relevant elements you should further research:
Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for United Parcel Service you should be aware of.
Future Earnings: How does UPS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
